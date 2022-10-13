Chris Orlean (Personal Trainer)

“Trump told me to, but even before he told me I knew he would tell me, because I hear Trump’s voice in all things. It comes to me on the wind, in traffic, from the mouths of birds. I go to sleep with Trump’s voice in my ear like a lullaby and awake with his voice like a rooster’s crow. I see Trump’s voice, I feel Trump’s voice, I taste Trump’s voice on every last kernel of corn, in every last sip of coffee, on every last star in the sky.”