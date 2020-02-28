America's Finest News Source.
Pentagon Awards Oscar Mayer $102 Million Contract For New Military-Grade Hot Dog

This puppy’s got all the fixins, too. We’re talking mustard, relish, even hot peppers. But will this all-beef dog be the most advanced encased meat on the battlefield or just another classic example of government waste?

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

