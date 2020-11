SEE MORE:

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, a title the Black Panther star called “a good club to be a part of.” What do you think?

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” Forrest Vorhaus • Equine Therapist

“It’s sad seeing journalistic institutions be forced to use sex to try and stay afloat.” Helena Lorenz • Recycling Guide