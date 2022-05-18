The most catastrophic pandemic in a generation, Covid-19 has left many millions dead and even more infected. Could those who have managed to avoid the virus provide us with clues to how we might contain such pathogens in the future? The Onion asked those who haven’t had the virus to explain how they avoided it for two years.
Henry Thompson (Electrician)
“I shot a Covid virus with a gun and nailed it to my door as a threat to the others.”
Rachel Dunson (Ad Copywriter)
“Covid is so disgusted by my work-from-home routine that it hasn’t dared enter my house.”
Clarissa Renault (Receptionist)
“I tried so hard to get it. I went unmasked. I dined indoors. I’m not vaccinated. I went to Covid parties. I licked the wall of an ICU! I ate a bat. I broke into the CDC and drank a vile full of some liquid labeled “pandemic 2020.” So if you have any other ideas, please let me know.”
Lisa Thomas (Clammer)
“I made the difficult choice to abandon my family and live among the clams.”
Charlie Coleman (Server)
“After a work shift and before entering my house, I would call the poison control center and say I had been exposed to anthrax. They would send over an emergency biohazard cleanup crew immediately and thoroughly power-wash me in a chemical shower. It was free!”
Herman Cain (Businessman and Activist)
“Plenty of fresh air, vitamin D, and avoiding heavily processed foods.”
Randy Watts (Sales Professional)
“Lung transplants every couple of days really kept my respiratory system clean.”
Nate Cooper (Librarian)
“I don’t know. Just another thing I’m not good at, I guess.”
Ashley Lawrence (Missing)
“Well, I haven’t seen anyone besides my captor in 15 years, and he takes precautions pretty seriously.”
Hank Stanford (Airline Pilot)
“I belong to the skies. I am impervious to your pitiful groundling diseases.”
Jair Bolsonaro (President of Brazil)
“Just a strong body and mind, I guess!”
Jesse Hunt (Contractor)
“You gotta run in a zigzag pattern because Covid can reach speeds of up to 20 miles an hour on land.”
Daphne Romero (Teacher)
“I just went to the CDC website and clicked ‘Decline.’”
Katherine Hanson (Spa Director)
“By keeping at least a 6-foot distance between myself and all Covid tests.”
William Turney (Welder)
“No one can explain why, but not a single welder has gotten Covid. Not in America, not anywhere in the world. You can look it up. It’s strange, but true.”
Bat
“After my friend gave Covid to all of humanity, killing millions and infecting many more, I just decided I’d avoid it at all costs.”
Kelly Pae (Sales)
“Fifty milligrams of zinc worked for me and everyone I know—wait, you’re just finding this out now?”
Khrista Gray (Nurse)
“Cigarettes.”
Bill Granado (Retired)
“I haven’t spoken to another human being since 1982.”
Leona Zane (Plays Ariel at Disney World)
“Disney wouldn’t permit any of us to get the virus. Early on in the pandemic, the guy who plays Pluto got it, and I can’t tell you what they did to him, but Jesus, if you knew, you’d make real fucking sure you’d never got Covid, either.”
Covid-19 (virus)
“Alas, I cannot catch that which I am.”