Perseverance Rover Will Carry Essays, List Of Names To Mars

The Perseverance Rover will bring along a microchip etched with 10.9 million names and over 150 essays on its journey to the Red Planet when it launches this summer, all part of NASA’s “Send Your Name To Mars” campaign. What do you think?

“Is it a good idea to let extraterrestrials know what a bunch of fucking nerds we are?”

Tucker Ferland • Systems Analyst

“So when will I get Mars’s feedback on my essay?”

Darcy Holt • Shoe Resole Specialist

“Ooh, I hope they included ‘Dennis!’”

Dennis Mount • Semi Truck Valet

