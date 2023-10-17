Pet Dog Forms Unlikely Friendship With Oncoming Pickup Truck

GRAPEVINE, TX—Having not left the vehicle’s grill since they met, local pet dog Duke has formed an unlikely friendship with an oncoming pickup truck, sources reported Tuesday. “Aw, whoever would have thought a 5,000-pound F-150 going 90 miles per hour and an adorable little puppy would become so close?” said onlooker Linda Boyes, pointing out that the 2-year-old schnauzer and the speeding automobile have been inseparable since their chance meeting on a stretch of state Highway 26. “I love that, despite how different they are, this dog and truck still somehow managed to get together. Did you see how the pickup was even going over the speed limit to get to his buddy quicker? So precious!” According to neighborhood sources, this is the most adorable thing to happen in the area since a brood of baby ducklings mistook an Amazon truck for their mother and followed it down the block until the driver eventually had to reverse and backed over them.