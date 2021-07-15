Pet Goldfish Being Dumped In Lakes Threatening Ecosystems

A city in Minnesota has asked residents to stop dumping pet goldfish into waterways after large groups of the invasive species, which can cause poor water quality, were discovered in local lakes. What do you think?

“First, we can’t dump toxic waste into the water, and now we can’t dump goldfish. Where does it end?” Patrick Cote, Exit Interviewer

“I just assumed the cat I dumped in the lake would eat it.” Corrine Geister, Bridesmaid Headhunter