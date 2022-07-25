WASHINGTON—In an awkward post-coital conversation addressing an embarrassing faux pas Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reportedly apologized to his husband Chasten after accidentally moaning the name of an interstate highway during sex. “I’m sorry, I was just caught up in the moment, but I want you to know I don’t have any feelings for I-70,” said Buttigieg, adding that while he did think about different work colleagues at times, including some of the federally maintained highways that serve the American people, he never did so during intercourse with his husband. “No, of course I’m here with you. It was just a slip of the tongue that I said the name of a major east-west corridor that stretches over 2,000 miles from Maryland to Utah. I promise, all the maps that I have under the bed are solely for work. Sure, sometimes I get off on Exit 90, but don’t we all have fantasies?” At press time, Buttigieg asked if Chasten would put on the tight-fitting toll collector uniform that the secretary had purchased for him.