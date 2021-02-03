Pete Buttigieg Confirmed As Transportation Secretary

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm former South Bend, IN mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as the United States Secretary of Transportation. What do you think?
“If he sticks with it, I bet he can work his way up to transportation president.”
Hannah Morrell, Lumberjack
“Transportation secretary seems like the appropriate fifth-place prize.”
Sebastian Heppell, Glass Orb Blower
“This type of job experience will be great if he ever decided to run for mayor again.”
Stanley Molberg, Insurance Claim Denier