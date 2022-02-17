Billionaire Peter Thiel has invested $1.5 million into launching a dating app called The Right Stuff, which caters to conservatives who have complained about finding themselves excluded from dating circles in large cities where liberals tend to live. What do you think?

“Do you actuall y have to be a conservative, or can any garden-variety asshole join?” Greg Sperry, Grill Master

“It’s tough to feel like people are judging you just because of the things you say and do.” Caroline Topolski, Amateur Attorney