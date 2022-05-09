WASHINGTON—After reporting a sharp rise in the risky behavior, the American Pharmacists Association held a press conference Monday to warn patients not to share their prescription drugs with anyone who wouldn’t do the same for them. “It’s important never to give any of your prescribed medications to another person unless you’re absolutely sure that, in a similar situation, that person would be happy to let you bum a Xanax or Adderall from them,” said association spokesperson John Margraff, emphasizing how common it was for a prescription opioid to be shared with a friend and for that friend to neglect the unspoken understanding that they should be willing to share something of equal or better quality in return. “Remember, anytime you share a drug with someone who doesn’t have a prescription for anything good themselves, there is an extremely high risk that individual will not be in a position to return the favor in the future. It’s frankly irresponsible and reckless to set yourself up to become a source of drugs for a person who can’t reciprocate. You’re likely to wind up surrounded by empty pill bottles and none of the medication you yourself need to take the edge off.” Margraff concluded the press conference by asking if any reporters present would be able to spot him a few Oxys or Vicodins just to get him through the rest of the month.