America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ Re-Enters Music Charts Following Viral Video

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 32
Vol 56 Issue 32Opinion

39 years after its original debut, “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins hit No. 3 on the iTunes Top Songs chart after a video of Youtube personalities Fred and Tim Williams reacting to the song went viral. What do you think?

“Proof that great art doesn’t die, it just gets repopularized using algorithm-driven data.”

Ben Kostic • Drywall Patcher

Advertisement

“Ah, to be young and ignorant of Phil Collins again.”

Cody DumoulinFelt Purveyor

“You know you’ve made it in the music industry once your songs are being played on YouTube.”

Jan YeatmanSession Oboist

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Biden Campaign Gets Kamala Harris Quickly Up To Speed On Candidate’s Plans For Presidential Funeral Service

‘Nothing Is More Attractive Than Confidence,’ Says Woman Who Has Apparently Never Seen Sonic The Hedgehog Cosplay

Area Mom, Jerry To Wed

Everything Taking Too Long