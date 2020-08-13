Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ Re-Enters Music Charts Following Viral Video

39 years after its original debut, “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins hit No. 3 on the iTunes Top Songs chart after a video of Youtube personalities Fred and Tim Williams reacting to the song went viral. What do you think?

“Proof that great art doesn’t die, it just gets repopularized using algorith m-driven data.” Ben Kostic • Drywall Patcher

“Ah, to be young and ignorant of Phil Collins again.” Cody Dumoulin • Felt Purveyor