SAN DIEGO—Making history with his PGA Championship victory Sunday at Kiawah Island, Phil Mickelson became the first golfer to win a major tournament in 14 different decades. “It took Phil a while to get his first major, but he’s been on an incredible run since the 1881 British Open,” said Golf Periodically editor Alister Jensen, comparing Mickelson’s longevity to rival players like Ernie Els and Old Tom Morris, who have long since retired from competitive golf. “Who knows how many majors Lefty might have if his career wasn’t interrupted by his service in World War II? Everyone remembers watching Phil and Tiger climb the leaderboard, but he’s gone toe-to-toe with Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros, and Bobby Jones. His win at The Ocean Course is nothing short of a historical feat.” At press time, Mickelson revealed plans to extend his career by playing in the senior tour for another 10 decades.

