Surgeons have successfully attached a kidney grown in a genetically altered pig to a human patient and found that the organ worked normally, a scientific breakthrough that one day could open up a new way to provide organs to sick people. What do you think?

“Unlike eating its succulent flesh, that feels weird.” Agatha Reyna, Barcode Creator

“This is no way to treat one of God’s most savory creatures.” Lyndon Aldred, Cargo Ship Valet