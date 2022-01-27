PITTSBURGH—Saluting the legacy of a quarterback who brought two Super Bowls to the city and did so much to local women, Pittsburgh honored a retiring Ben Roethlisberger Thursday with a new commemorative statue in a local women’s bathroom. “We can’t think of a more fitting tribute to this Pittsburgh hero than a monument towering over the women using the restroom at this bar,” said M ayor Ed Gainey, noting Roethlisberger’s outsized impact on the community that would inspire young players and therapy sessions for years to come. “Ben was unrelenting and tenacious on the field, and even more so off of it. He was famous for extending plays and never letting adversity in any form get him down. The one thing you could say about him, if you weren’t gagged by an NDA, was that he never took no for an answer.” At press time, the city had brushed off criticism of the statue by noting that it had recently become a born-again Christian.

