Pizza Hut has broken the world record for the world’s largest pizza, making a nearly 14,000 square-foot New York-style pizza capable of serving 68,000 slices. What do you think?

“Good luck findin g thousands of people willing to eat Pizza Hut.” Emily Corke, Book Repairer

“I still think getting two mediums is a better deal.” August Sevenay, Hovel Decorator