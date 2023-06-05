A man has been arrested for opening an emergency exit door on a commercial flight as it was landing in South Korea, telling police that he felt suffocated and was trying to get off the plane quickly. What do you think?
“When I feel suffocated, I get blackout drunk like a normal person.”
Jay Alden, Systems Analyst
“Jumping out of a plane is still safer than jumping out of a car.”
Brenda Kaminsky, Upholstery Critic
“Must have forgotten something at home.”
Eric Nasuti, Professional Incentiviser