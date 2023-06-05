A man has been arrested for opening an emergency exit door on a commercial flight as it was landing in South Korea, telling police that he felt suffocated and was trying to get off the plane quickly. What do you think?

“When I feel suffocated, I ge t blackout drunk like a normal person.” Jay Alden, Systems Analyst

“Jumping out of a plane is still safer than jumping out of a car.” Brenda Kaminsky, Upholstery Critic

Advertisement