Plane’s Emergency Evacuation Slide Falls From Plane Headed To O’Hare Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will be investigating an emergency evacuation slide that fell from an airliner and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. What do you think?
“I actually feel safer knowing there’s one less evacuation slide to fall on my head.”
Eli Kruse, Probate Lawyer
“I guess not enough passengers paid the extra $55 for a functioning emergency exit.”
Zeke Metcalfe, Systems Analyst
“Wow, somebody wanted that evacuation slide dead!”
Ann Werle, Prosthetics Designer