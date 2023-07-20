America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Plane’s Emergency Evacuation Slide Falls From Plane Headed To O’Hare Airport

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will be investigating an emergency evacuation slide that fell from an airliner and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. What do you think?

“I actually feel safer knowing there’s one less evacuation slide to fall on my head.”

Eli Kruse, Probate Lawyer

Watch
Men Explain Why Women’s Yoga Pants Should Be Banned In Public
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Marvel Not Even Bothering To Replace Green Screens With CGI Anymore
Monday 10:37AM
This Week's Most Viral News: July 14, 2023
Friday 12:13PM

“I guess not enough passengers paid the extra $55 for a functioning emergency exit.”

Zeke Metcalfe, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Wow, somebody wanted that evacuation slide dead!”

Ann Werle, Prosthetics Designer