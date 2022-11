Astronomers spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun, with one of the asteroids dubbed a “planet killer” due to its potential to one day cross the Earth’s orbit. What do you think?

“I really wish astr onomers would stop getting my hopes up.” Amara Bailey, Media Buyer

“Yeah, you can see all sorts of cool stuff if you look straight at the sun.” Cyril Hanna, Amateur Sleuth