Plastic Surgeon Who Livestreamed Operations On TikTok Has License Revoked

An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. What do you think?
“I’m pretty sure the Hippocratic oath has an exception for social media.”
Alexis Wood, Outreach Specialist
“This is a clear violation of patient-streamer confidentiality.”
Seth Hughes, Medication Dealer
“Subscribed!”
Jorge Solano, Systems Analyst