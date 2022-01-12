The U.S. Mint has begun shipping out the first quarters featuring prominent women in American history, beginning with poet, writer, and activist Maya Angelou, the first Black woman to appear on the coin. What do you think?

“And what exactly was wrong with George Washington’s poetry?” Adam Veeneman, Bucket Transporter

“That’s nice, but I’m loyal to two dimes and a nickel.” Gordon Dankosky, Egg Inspector