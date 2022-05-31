Point: A Self-Driving Tesla Ran Over My Son

By Amy Blevindale



Earlier this year, my family suffered an unimaginable tragedy when we lost my beautiful 5-year-old son Gavin. While out on a walk, Gavin stepped into a crosswalk and was immediately struck and killed by a speeding self-driving Tesla, ending his young, precious life.



Make no mistake, this accident was both tragic and avoidable. A car, designed and manufactured by none other than Elon Musk, took away my son and destroyed my family.



Were it not for Elon Musk and his fleet of self-driving cars, I know in my heart that my son would still be with us. The self-driving car in question, which Musk repeatedly claimed was safe, careened through a red light, ran a stop sign, and struck my son at a blistering 60 mph.



My son was not just killed. He was murdered. Murdered by a man who cares more about seeing automation flourish than he does about human lives like mine, my son’s, and my family’s.

How can Elon Musk live with himself? Now, instead of getting to watch my son grow up, I return each and every week to the spot where he was killed by a Tesla, placing there a flower, a candle, and a teddy bear.

Elon Musk, if you’re reading this, know that you and Tesla have blood on your hands. You killed my son and so many innocent people like him. And neither the world, nor I, will ever forgive you for that.



Counterpoint: Elon Musk Is Revolutionizing The Way We Kill People

By Brett McKinney



Haha. Okay. Wow. Where to even begin here. I know you’re super sad about your precious little son or whatever, but Elon Musk is a literal superhero genius who is working around the clock to revolutionize the way we kill people.

Seriously. Name someone who has done more for killing people than Elon Musk. I’ll wait. Checkmate, bitches. Game, set, and match.

That’s right. Every day, Elon Musk puts his blood, sweat, and hard-earned billions of dollars into revolutionizing human murder for lucky people like your son. Whether it’s self-driving cars, rockets, or brain implants, Elon is killing people everywhere—not just your little boy Gavin—for the betterment of humanity.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “My son is dead.” “Boo-hoo.” “Me, me, me.” But here’s the thing. That’s what Elon does every single day. He wakes up, he goes to work, and he develops innovative ways to kill people. Elon is a trailblazer. Who are we to question his genius?

Honestly, I’m actually a little jealous. In many ways, I wish I had been run over by one of Elon’s self-driving Teslas. At least I would have appreciated it.



It’s sad, but people like you are always so afraid of change. Instead of embracing things like your son dying, you’d rather be arrogant and selfish and stand in the way of Elon and Tesla using completely stunning technology to slaughter other innocent people.

Sorry you hate progress! Women, am I right?

Seriously, who knows how he is going to kill people like your son in a few years? We couldn’t even begin to imagine it. We are not worthy, Elon. We are not worthy!

So maybe, just maybe, instead of wasting your time crying, you should think about what your dead son would have wanted. Like most young people, he’d want Elon to continue making the planet a better place by transforming the way people are killed. And by God, I know he will.