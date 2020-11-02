Poland Enters Day 12 Of Nationwide Protests Following Abortion Ruling

For nearly two weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have marched through Warsaw and other major cities in Poland to protest the government and a new court ruling that leaves the country with a near-total ban on abortion. What do you think?
“I’m glad to be living in a country where that’s not the law in my particular state.”
Ursula Fournier • Systems Analyst
“I guess I didn’t realize people in other countries can get pregnant.”
Rick Lefler • Cotton Swab Expert
“So much for Poland’s spotless reputation.”
Raymond Kim • Lichen Farmer
