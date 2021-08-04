Poland has granted a humanitarian visa to a Belarusian Olympic sprinter who refused to board a flight home from Tokyo because she feared she’d be arrested upon arrival after criticizing team officials. What do you think?

“It’s so obnoxious when athletes get all political like this.” Emory Marr, Personal Shopper

“I know she’s scared, but I might’ve held out for Romania or something.” Paco Martinez, Cacti De-Needler