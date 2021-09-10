A new study has found that polar bear populations have seen a 10% loss in genetic diversity over 20 years due to inbreeding, which scientists say is a result of fewer encounters with mates due to melting sea ice caused by climate change. What do you think?

“It’s probably just hard for them to tell because they all look like polar bears.” Murphy Cano, Event Logger

“And some people want to preserve this?” Mira McFarland, Investigative Diver