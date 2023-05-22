With confrontations between civilians and police officers on the rise nationwide, many precincts citizens alike hope de-escalation training is the solution to mitigating the dangerous situation. Can you answer some of the questions commonly given to officers about how to diffuse conflicts?
Q: What is de-escalation?
A: Methods police officers can insist failed before resorting to violence.
Q: What is the purpose of de-escalation training?
A: To get the media off our backs for another couple years.
Q: What are three common de-escalation tactics?
A: 1) Make sure you have a full understanding of whatever you want the situation to be; 2) invade a suspect’s personal space whenever possible; 3) use a calm, measured tone while relaying threats of imminent violence.
Q: How should an officer determine what level of force to use on a suspect?
A: The amount of force depends solely on whether the officer feels threatened, has a desire to prove something, experiences a heightened level of bloodlust, doesn’t like the suspect’s race, or just because.
Q: You’re dispatched on a domestic violence call, and you encounter an enraged man who won’t listen to reason. What should you do?
A: Hand him a gun and let him figure it out.
Q: What is considered a risk factor in the physical process of arrest?
A: A society that affords fundamental rights to all its citizens regardless of their race or socioeconomic status.
Q: Complete the following sentence: The best way to prevent a potentially violent situation from escalating is __________.
A: Grab some spicy nuggets and frosted lemonades from Chick-fil-A and hope no one’s still at the scene by the time you arrive.
Q: What are your priorities in responding to someone experiencing a mental health crisis?
A: Try to remove them to an alley or other secluded area where you can abuse them with more privacy.
Q: Officer Smith pulls over a young male for failure to use a turn signal. During the traffic stop, the young male raises his voice, and Officer Smith shoots him in the head. What mistake did Officer Smith make?
A: Making eye contact while shooting the suspect, which can be perceived as aggressive.
Q: Are officers required to issue a warning before using deadly force?
A: Officers must issue a warning to a suspect within five business days after using deadly force.
Q: When should an officer use their baton?
A: Physical force with a baton should only be used when an officer’s gun runs out of bullets.
Q: Does this photo show illegal use of excessive force?
A: No, these are just two buddies hugging after they haven’t seen each other in a while.
Q: Does this photo show illegal use of excessive force?
A: No, so it could really use some.
Q: Does this photo show illegal use of excessive force?
A: No, the officer saw a bee and didn’t want the man to be stung.
Q: Does this photo show illegal use of excessive force?
A: If you get really close to the photo, unfocus your eyes, and then slowly back up, you’ll actually see a dolphin instead of excessive force.
Q: What are some examples of weaponless strategies for de-escalation?
A: Lethal chokehold, strangulation, and beating to a bloody pulp.
Q: What is one way that you can be a more empathetic listener?
A: By having the suspect be a white male from an affluent background.
Q: Complete the following sentence. When in doubt, __________.
A: Shoot it out!
Q: Mace, stun guns, and batons are what class of weapon?
A: Recreational.
Q: At point does it become clear that a situation has gotten out of control?
A: Once you arrive.
