With confrontations between civilians and police officers on the rise nationwide, many precincts citizens alike hope de-escalation training is the solution to mitigating the dangerous situation. Can you answer some of the questions commonly given to officers about how to diffuse conflicts?

Q: What is de-escalation?

A: Methods police officers can insist failed before resorting to violence.

Q: What is the purpose of de-escalation training?

A: To get the media off our backs for another couple years.

Q: What are three common de-escalation tactics?

A: 1) Make sure you have a full understanding of whatever you want the situation to be; 2) invade a suspect's personal space whenever possible; 3) use a calm, measured tone while relaying threats of imminent violence.

Q: How should an officer determine what level of force to use on a suspect?

A: The amount of force depends solely on whether the officer feels threatened, has a desire to prove something, experiences a heightened level of bloodlust, doesn't like the suspect's race, or just because.

Q: You're dispatched on a domestic violence call, and you encounter an enraged man who won't listen to reason. What should you do?

A: Hand him a gun and let him figure it out.

Q: What is considered a risk factor in the physical process of arrest?

A: A society that affords fundamental rights to all its citizens regardless of their race or socioeconomic status.

Q: Complete the following sentence: The best way to prevent a potentially violent situation from escalating is __________.

A: Grab some spicy nuggets and frosted lemonades from Chick-fil-A and hope no one's still at the scene by the time you arrive.

Q: What are your priorities in responding to someone experiencing a mental health crisis?

A: Try to remove them to an alley or other secluded area where you can abuse them with more privacy.

Q: Officer Smith pulls over a young male for failure to use a turn signal. During the traffic stop, the young male raises his voice, and Officer Smith shoots him in the head. What mistake did Officer Smith make?

A: Making eye contact while shooting the suspect, which can be perceived as aggressive.

Q: Are officers required to issue a warning before using deadly force?

A: Officers must issue a warning to a suspect within five business days after using deadly force.

Q: When should an officer use their baton?

A: Physical force with a baton should only be used when an officer's gun runs out of bullets.

Q: Does this photo show illegal use of excessive force?

A: No, these are just two buddies hugging after they haven't seen each other in a while.

Q: Does this photo show illegal use of excessive force?

A: No, so it could really use some.

Q: Does this photo show illegal use of excessive force?

A: No, the officer saw a bee and didn't want the man to be stung.

Q: Does this photo show illegal use of excessive force?

A: If you get really close to the photo, unfocus your eyes, and then slowly back up, you'll actually see a dolphin instead of excessive force.

Q: What are some examples of weaponless strategies for de-escalation?

A: Lethal chokehold, strangulation, and beating to a bloody pulp.

Q: What is one way that you can be a more empathetic listener?

A: By having the suspect be a white male from an affluent background.

Q: Complete the following sentence. When in doubt, __________.

A: Shoot it out!

List slides A: Shoot it out!

Q: Mace, stun guns, and batons are what class of weapon?

A: Recreational.

Q: At point does it become clear that a situation has gotten out of control?