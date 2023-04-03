Quiz: Could You Pass A Police Officer Entrance Exam?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Take this practice test to see if you have the guts, courage, and ruthlessness to pass a police officer entrance exam.

Q: What is your core duty as a police officer?

A: Drive fast fast car vroom vroom bang bang!

Q: Are you an emotional infant who feels the need to exert your will on others by force to make up for the fact that you yourself feel powerless?

A: Yes.

Q: What is the primary goal of the police?

A: To protect and serve the police.

Q: What amount of marijuana is the legal limit for possession?

A: Depends on the race of the culprit.

Q: Which one of these is a gun if someone is pointing it at you?

A: All of the above.

Q: How many bullets can one body hold?

A: As many as you can fire at it.

Q: What is a lethal quantity of fentanyl?

A: Phew. Glad you made it through that question. 85% of police exam takers actually die just from reading the word "fentanyl."

Q: Rape kits go where?

A: Through the miniature basketball hoop hung up over the trash can.

Q: What is the purpose of the law?

A: To provide legal cover for shooting unarmed civilians.

Q: How do you best enforce a restraining order?

A: Ignore the crazy woman until three weeks later when she turns up dead.

Q: Are you allowed enter into sexual relations with members of the K-9 unit?

A: Only while off duty.

Q: What would you do if you encountered one of the following groups?

A: Ask about membership opportunities.

Q: Solve for x: (17x/4)^3=264

A: Trick question. Your job is to shoot people, not do math.

Q: Complete the following sentence: Hat goes on…

A: Head, unless you're already wearing a hat—then hat can go on table.

Q: Name 20 nonviolent actions that you can claim are assault against an officer.

A: Getting looked at funny, a brown person jaywalking, a lady rejecting your advances, a man rejecting your advances, a child rejecting your advances, a restaurant owner refusing to comp your meal, someone tweets something mean about the police, Black person driving a car that's too nice, Black person driving a car that's too shitty, Black person driving a car, fellow police officer being a narc, homeless person existing, someone begging for their life, someone filming you, someone asking for your help, wife being a bitch, person correctly saying you planted drugs on them, Black child riding bike, someone wearing pride flag, minority being over age of 10, minority being under age of 10.

Q: Which forms of sexual harassment can you expect to get away with?

A: The answer is D: all of the above.

Q: What is the law?

A: I am the law.

Q: What is the greatest movie of all time?

A: Bad Boys II, baby!!

Q: What is the policeman's oath?

A: Haroo-harumph / The day is done / We tased some kids / We had some fun / The siren sounds / Our patrol ends / But soon we rise / And police again!

Q: Do you have any interest in changing the system from the inside out?

A: At first I did, but then I saw how futile it was, and discovered it was much easier to sit back and help prop up white supremacy for my own personal gain.

Q: The siren goes _______.

A: Reeeeeeeaoooooooo Reeeeeeeeaoooo. We would also accept woowoowoowoo.

Q: How would you deescalate this situation?