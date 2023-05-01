Police Feel Bad After Easily Solving Series Of Riddles Serial Killer Obviously Put A Lot Of Work Into

OGDEN, UT—Admitting the capital offender had obviously put a lot of work into the clues, Ogden police officials told reporters Monday they felt bad after easily solving a serial killer’s series of riddles. “I hate to say it, because this guy obviously spent a lot of time writing all these cryptic notes he thought would confound us at every turn, but we very quickly found all the bodies,” said Detective Jeff Hobbes, adding that it was really unfortunate how much effort alleged murderer Ron Wilmers put into the symbols and wordplay of his puzzles, only to have police instantly decipher them and locate his next victim. “I’m honestly pretty bad at solving this brain-teaser kind of stuff, but using the riddle of the Sphinx? Come on, man. And then there was this code where he used the number 1 for the letter A, 2 for B, 3 for C, and so forth. We ended up with enough evidence to put this guy away before I finished my morning coffee.” According to sources, Netflix has already green-lighted a 12-episode true crime series that will delve into the serial killer and his puzzles in excruciating detail.