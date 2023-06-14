SEATTLE—Shuddering while listening to the horrifying tale, a group of police officers reportedly were terrified Wednesday by the story of a tape that shows fentanyl and then 7 days later you die. “Apparently there’s this old VHS tape going around that shows grainy footage of a pile of fentanyl pills, and if you watch it, you totally die a week later,” said Officer Brian Swerdlow, who explained to his petrified colleagues that the tape travels from evidence locker to evidence locker, killing cops wherever it goes. “Eventually, the footage cuts out, and you see an eerie little girl who died of a fentanyl overdose decades ago. People say that she will crawl out of the screen, and you will see her everywhere selling drugs to minors until finally she comes for you.” At press time, Swerdlow claimed the only way to stop the cycle was to plant drugs on someone else.

