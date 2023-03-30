America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Police Sue Rapper For Using Footage Of Them Raiding His Home In Music Videos

Police are suing the rapper Afroman for invasion of privacy after the artist used home security footage in his music videos of officers raiding his home on unfounded suspicions of drug trafficking and kidnapping. What do you think?

“Sorry, no one’s allowed to know what police are doing.”

Maura Carson, Dog Stylist

“Don’t know why he used that footage in the first place. Their dancing was horrible.”

Russell Velez, Dried Shrimp Dispatcher

“Just another example of America’s chilling music video surveillance state.”

Eugene Wilson, Blooper Compiler