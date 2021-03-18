Police Warn Asian Americans To Be On Guard For More Random, Motiveless Attacks

ATLANTA—Emphasizing that the shooting rampage that left eight dead around Northern Atlanta may not be an isolated incident, police warned Asian Americans Thursday to be on guard for more random, motiveless attacks. “Given the violent nature of Tuesday’s incident, we urge Asian Americans to be on high alert for haphazard, unpredictable, and indiscriminate assaults,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, adding that all Asian American communities, whether of Chinese, Japanese, East Asian, or Pacific Islander descent, should brace themselves for a potential wave of unmotivated and unconnected attacks with absolutely zero discernible pattern. “Currently, many cities are experiencing a sharp uptick in violent crimes against Asian Americans, including attacks on elders and Asian-owned businesses for no apparent reason. While we have yet to establish a motive or common ideology behind this violence, we urge you to stay alert and vigilant, because these attacks can really come out of nowhere.” At press time, several police departments around the country warned residents to be on guard after they pledged to increase their presence in Asian American neighborhoods.