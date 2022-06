British health officials have identified a likely outbreak of polio in London for the first time in 40 years, finding multiple versions of the virus in sewage water. What do you think?

“I feel bad for those chumps who threw out their iron lung.” Cullen Lafferty • Gavel Whittler

“N ice try, but you can’t make me care about people in other countries.” Danny Zepeda • Emotional Healer

“I thought we eradicated the U.K. decades ago.” Celeste Hughes • Porthole Washer