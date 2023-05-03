Politicians Discuss Why Food Stamps Should Have Work Requirements

Politicians Discuss Why Food Stamps Should Have Work Requirements

Republicans in Congress are attempting to use the debt ceiling standoff to push work requirements for food stamp recipients. The Onion asked politicians why they support the controversial bill, and this is what they said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

“The people who mow our lawns, wash our dishes, and bathe our aging parents need to learn the value of a day’s work.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

“What if they spend them on frivolous things, like food?”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)

“If you could get free soup without working, 97% of Americans would quit their jobs tomorrow.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

“Work gets you money. Money gets you food. Food gets you stamps? This is confusing.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

“Food stamps, no food stamps, let’s give them a work requirement either way.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

“Food tastes better at the brink of exhaustion.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

“Walmart has been on our ass about getting them some bodies.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

“What if they get addicted to the food?”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

“I don’t understand why we’re having to convince people to get a job. It’s awesome! Jobs give you a minimum $174,000 salary, housing, health insurance, life insurance, annual allowances, a pension, a family death gratuity, free parking, retirement benefits, tax deductions, a car subsidy, and free childcare. Who wouldn’t want that?”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

“Well, it’s either that or the deliberate government-instigated famine I’ve proposed.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

“I own 16 Subway franchises, and I need more leverage if I’m going to drive wages down.”

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH)

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH)

“I come from a hardscrabble background, so I know exactly how to screw people like me.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“So you’re a quadriplegic who can’t work because of some ‘mining accident,’ blah, blah, blah, don’t wanna hear it, get a job at CVS.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

“Food stamps trap poor people in a vicious cycle of needing more food every day just to survive.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)

“Food doesn’t just grow on trees.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

“Where in the Bible does it mention helping the poor?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

“Mooching off of government funds is only for congresspeople.”

