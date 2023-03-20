Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

Opinion

Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

Despite the popularity of universal free school lunch amongst Americans, many members f Congress are against the initiative. The Onion asked politicians to explain why they oppose free school lunch, and this is what they said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“Maybe they should have thought about that before they were born into a cycle of poverty from which they will never escape.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“I don’t want our children to get hooked on basic human sustenance.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“There simply isn’t enough coleslaw to go around.”

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“The skinnier they are, the harder it is for them to get shot by their classmates.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t making the most vulnerable among us needlessly suffer.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“We’ve been over this. Kids were only temporarily hungry during Covid. Since the vaccine, they aren’t hungry anymore.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“There’s plenty of outdated textbooks they can eat if they really get hungry.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“How the heck does free lunch help coal barons get richer? By the way, if you find a way to make that connection, I’m all in on free lunch.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“That’s taxpayer funds that should be going toward my salary.”

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“We can’t keep relying on foreign countries to produce those spindly children with the distended stomachs.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“If they eat lunch, they won’t be hungry enough to come looking for my house made of candy in the woods.”

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“It’s okay if we don’t feed them in school. If a child dies from starvation, they are fed a feast in heaven.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“It’s a complicated issue. I hear the word ‘free,’ I feel livid. Then I hear the word ‘school,’ and I feel horny.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“So liberals want to cancel child hunger now?”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“The only time children should eat for free is if they can win a 72-ounce-porterhouse-steak-eating contest.”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“If we give children food, shelter, and attention for free at school, they’re going to start expecting those things at home.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“I just have serious concerns about children eating and getting fat, those dumb fat fucks. Imagine millions of snotty fat disgusting fatty fat children crawling all over the streets, mashing their fat stupid fucking butts all over the nice chairs. Horrible.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“Suddenly the woke left wants you to believe that children under 18 need to ingest food to survive.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“I’ve never eaten lunch a day in my life. I eat three quick breakfast right in succession and no other meals, and look how I turned out.”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“I’m trying to help them. There’s all kinds of unregulated chemicals we allow in their food.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“Our children should not have to consume all these woke calories for sustenance.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“Because 11 a.m. is dinnertime.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Free School Lunch Programs

“School lunch should come out of teachers’ salaries.”

