Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Gender-Affirming Care

At least 13 states have passed laws banning gender-affirming care for trans youth, including life-saving treatments like hormone therapy and puberty blockers. The Onion asked politicians why they oppose gender-affirming care, and this is what they said.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH)

“I consider it sexual abuse, and I’ve decided I suddenly care about that.”

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD)

“Whether you were born male or female, I’m opposed to the existence of genitals in all their forms.”

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

“Seems like an easy way to annoy everyone who voted for me.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

“To fulfill my pathological need to exert power over our society’s most vulnerable, obviously. Dumb question.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

“It’s not up to young people to decide what gender they are. It’s up to my campaign donors.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)

“No child should ever be affirmed about anything, ever.”

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

“None of my girlfriends have been mature enough to make such a life-altering decision.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

“Allowing someone to feel comfortable and confident in their own body is something I’ve opposed since the beginning of my career.”

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

“It gives the inaccurate impression that doctors do more than just prescribe opiates.”

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL)

“It is a fact that the first sign of child abuse is a kid liking themselves.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO)

“It’s unnatural for a teenager to alter their body in a way that makes me not attracted to them.”

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX)

“There hasn’t been a single pro-gender-affirming lobbyist even trying to throw millions at me.”

Governor Bill Lee (R-TN

“Anything to keep voters’ attention off my state’s poverty, crime, economy, drug problems, schools, and police departments.”

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

“That sounds suspiciously like healthcare.”

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

“I believe in a small government that inspects children’s genitals.”

Senator Angus King (I-ME)

“If we let people be themselves, what next? Anyone can grow a beard? No one needs to buy a fake beard? I have to find another way to unload this warehouse full of beards?”

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)

“You lost me at gender, then again at affirming, and finally at care.”

