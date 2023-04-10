Politicians Explain Why They Oppose Gender-Affirming Care

At least 13 states have passed laws banning gender-affirming care for trans youth, including life-saving treatments like hormone therapy and puberty blockers. The Onion asked politicians why they oppose gender-affirming care, and this is what they said.
Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH)
“I consider it sexual abuse, and I’ve decided I suddenly care about that.”
Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD)
“Whether you were born male or female, I’m opposed to the existence of genitals in all their forms.”
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)
“Seems like an easy way to annoy everyone who voted for me.”
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
“To fulfill my pathological need to exert power over our society’s most vulnerable, obviously. Dumb question.”
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)
“It’s not up to young people to decide what gender they are. It’s up to my campaign donors.”
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)
“No child should ever be affirmed about anything, ever.”
Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
“None of my girlfriends have been mature enough to make such a life-altering decision.”
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)
“Allowing someone to feel comfortable and confident in their own body is something I’ve opposed since the beginning of my career.”
Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)
“It gives the inaccurate impression that doctors do more than just prescribe opiates.”
Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL)
“It is a fact that the first sign of child abuse is a kid liking themselves.”
Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO)
“It’s unnatural for a teenager to alter their body in a way that makes me not attracted to them.”
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX)
“There hasn’t been a single pro-gender-affirming lobbyist even trying to throw millions at me.”
Governor Bill Lee (R-TN
“Anything to keep voters’ attention off my state’s poverty, crime, economy, drug problems, schools, and police departments.”
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
“That sounds suspiciously like healthcare.”
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)
“I believe in a small government that inspects children’s genitals.”
Senator Angus King (I-ME)
“If we let people be themselves, what next? Anyone can grow a beard? No one needs to buy a fake beard? I have to find another way to unload this warehouse full of beards?”
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)
“You lost me at gender, then again at affirming, and finally at care.”