Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

Opinion

Opinion

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

Over the past year, child poverty jumped from 5.2% to a staggering 12.4%, which many attribute to Congress’s failure to renew the enhanced child tax credit. The Onion asked politicians why they support child poverty, and this is what they said.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“No practical reason. It simply pleases me.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“I need something to frown at from inside my limo.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“You see innocent children, I see an exorbitant waste of funds.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“It’s the only social factor I can think of that would force kids to sell their bodies.”

Gov. Brad Little (R-ID)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“I resent the characterization of my total indifference as support.”

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“How else would they learn the value of a Robux?”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“Would someone who doesn’t care about child poverty run a state where a majority of the workforce is third-graders?”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“Hungry children make more obedient soldiers.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“How are parents supposed to get their kids to behave without the specter of poverty and deprivation to scare them straight?”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“Kids need to learn how to write manually, and doing it on a cardboard sign is the best way to learn.”

Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“Kids are just going to use a tax credit to buy drugs.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“You need some scrawny, scrappier kids to fit in some of those tighter mineshafts.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“Children are little adults, and all adults deserve to suffer.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“My collegiate football record is 105-53, that’s why.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“I like the boys scrappy, hungry, and unable to afford legal representation.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“I want my children to grow up in a country where they always have poor kids to look down on.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“If that’s objectionable, I’m happy to consider other forms of childhood suffering.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why They Support Child Poverty

“I grew up poor, allegedly, and I turned out fine.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

