Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

Politics

Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

While TikTok remains the most popular social media platform among today’s youth, many critics accuse the Chinese government of using it as a tool to spy on Americans. The Onion asked several prominent politicians why the app should be banned, and this is what they said.

Advertisement

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“They’ve got way too many safeguards for kids.”

Advertisement

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“I just think it’s vital that we alienate as many young people as possible.”

Advertisement

Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“I’m tired of seeing videos of my son ordering Starbucks.”

Advertisement

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“I’ve been saying technology should be banned since the telegraph, but no one ever listens.”

Advertisement

Kari Lake

Kari Lake

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“I watched a video about the difference between millennial and Gen Z fashion, and now the Chinese government knows I’m out of touch.”

Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“Thanks to TikTok, I completely botched my DIY nipple piercing.”

Advertisement

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“There’s better porn on Twitter.”

Advertisement

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“No American should use Chinese products. I immediately removed all my clothes after realizing they were made in China, which is why I’m sitting here ass-naked.”

Advertisement

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“Kids should be socializing on an American app, like Tinder.”

Advertisement

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“I’m looking for something new to yell at children about.”

Advertisement

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“There are better conspiracy videos on YouTube.”

Advertisement

Governor Eric Holcomb (R-IN)

Governor Eric Holcomb (R-IN)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“My ‘Democrats Be Like’ video barely got a hundred likes, which is literally impossible unless TikTok’s ‘For You’ algorithm is biased.”

Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“Not a fan of anything that has age restrictions.”

Advertisement

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“Too many sluts.”

Advertisement

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“For the life of me, I cannot manage to go viral.”

Advertisement

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“Teens should be learning to dance by buying my workout video series Moving With Mitch.”

Advertisement

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“Charli D’Amelio won’t follow me back.”

Advertisement

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

“We already have all we require.”

Advertisement

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Most Dangerous Mental Health Trends On TikTok

Billionaires Predict The Biggest Threats To Humanity

What To Say To Someone Who Has Fallen For A Conspiracy Theory

Back To Homepage

Advertisement