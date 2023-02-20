Politicians Explain Why TikTok Should Be Banned

While TikTok remains the most popular social media platform among today’s youth, many critics accuse the Chinese government of using it as a tool to spy on Americans. The Onion asked several prominent politicians why the app should be banned, and this is what they said.
Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
“They’ve got way too many safeguards for kids.”
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
“I just think it’s vital that we alienate as many young people as possible.”
Herschel Walker
“I’m tired of seeing videos of my son ordering Starbucks.”
Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)
“I’ve been saying technology should be banned since the telegraph, but no one ever listens.”
Kari Lake
“I watched a video about the difference between millennial and Gen Z fashion, and now the Chinese government knows I’m out of touch.”
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
“Thanks to TikTok, I completely botched my DIY nipple piercing.”
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)
“There’s better porn on Twitter.”
Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)
“No American should use Chinese products. I immediately removed all my clothes after realizing they were made in China, which is why I’m sitting here ass-naked.”
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore
“Kids should be socializing on an American app, like Tinder.”
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)
“I’m looking for something new to yell at children about.”
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)
“There are better conspiracy videos on YouTube.”
Governor Eric Holcomb (R-IN)
“My ‘Democrats Be Like’ video barely got a hundred likes, which is literally impossible unless TikTok’s ‘For You’ algorithm is biased.”
Rudy Giuliani
“Not a fan of anything that has age restrictions.”
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)
“Too many sluts.”
Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO)
“For the life of me, I cannot manage to go viral.”
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
“Teens should be learning to dance by buying my workout video series Moving With Mitch.”
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)
“Charli D’Amelio won’t follow me back.”
Xi Jinping
“We already have all we require.”
