According to a new poll, some 43% of adults with combined finances in a relationship said they’ve committed an act of financial deception, ranging from lying to their partner or spouse about money to hiding things such as cash, bills or a purchase. What do you think?

“This is exactly why my partner and I promised to never have enough money worth lying about.” Earl Gerads, Issue Developer

“The other 57% actually know how to keep a secret.” Sakura Jongen, Attendance Taker