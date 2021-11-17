According to a new survey, 72% of poll respondents said they plan to limit their holiday celebrations to members of their household, while 51% will request guests wear masks due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. What do you think?

“But I had a b ig shindig last year and all the survivors are doing fine.” Lucas Felton, Sock Darner

“This will be a great chance to connect with family members I’ve spent every day of the last 20 months with.” Mandy Bakalov, Industry Disruptor

“Hopefully by this time next year we’ll have figured out a way to ditch these family members as well.” Frank Bicknell, Unemployed



