A new poll of 1,500 American citizens found that 43% of them think it’s likely a civil war will break out over the next decade, with Republicans more likely to believe it will take place soon. What do you think?

“I hope not. I just bet the over.” Anisha Paredes, Unemployed

“Okay, but remember we’ve already committed to hosting the Olympics in 2028.” Owen St. Clair, Lap Dance Choreographer