A new poll of 1,500 American citizens found that 43% of them think it’s likely a civil war will break out over the next decade, with Republicans more likely to believe it will take place soon. What do you think?
“I hope not. I just bet the over.”
Anisha Paredes, Unemployed
“Okay, but remember we’ve already committed to hosting the Olympics in 2028.”
Owen St. Clair, Lap Dance Choreographer
“Thank god, doing reenactments of the first Civil War was getting a little repetitive.”
Karl Culbertson, Freelance Chaplain