A newly released poll found that 58% of registered voters surveyed would consider backing a moderate independent or third-party candidate over President Biden and former President Trump in the next election, while the majority also said they do not want either to run in 2024. What do you think?

“Wait, you can do t hat?” Mallory Broussard, Snowmobile Driver

“Well, God forbid one of those clowns ever becomes president.” Allen Murthi, Unemployed