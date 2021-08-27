A new poll has found that 65% of U.S. employees are looking for a new job, nearly double the number surveyed in May, with workers citing wanting better pay, expanded benefits, or workplace flexibility as their top reasons. What do you think?

“Whatever happened to sticking it out and hating your life?” Rianna Nelson, Pet Acupuncturist

“Look, it’s either search for a new job or do actual work at my current one.” Lemar Rush, Systems Analyst