A Quinnipiac University poll found three-quarters of registered voters think witnesses should be allowed in the Senate impeachment trial, a finding that suggests both Republicans, Democrats, and independents oppose Mitch McConnell’s avoidance of such a motion, although respondents differed in which individuals they would call to testify. What do you think?
“What a sham. Polling the American public is a textbook witch hunt tactic.”
Hannah Wade • Infant Counselor
“It’s too bad that the Senate is only required to represent 25% of people.”
Ezekiel Davie • Medical Journalist
“They should call in that guy who works at the 7-Eleven as a witness. He did a great job at my trial.”
Richard Frye • Rug Tasseler