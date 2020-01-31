America's Finest News Source.
Poll Finds 75% Of Voters Want Impeachment Witnesses

A Quinnipiac University poll found three-quarters of registered voters think witnesses should be allowed in the Senate impeachment trial, a finding that suggests both Republicans, Democrats, and independents oppose Mitch McConnell’s avoidance of such a motion, although respondents differed in which individuals they would call to testify. What do you think?

“What a sham. Polling the American public is a textbook witch hunt tactic.”

Hannah Wade • Infant Counselor

“It’s too bad that the Senate is only required to represent 25% of people.”

Ezekiel Davie • Medical Journalist

“They should call in that guy who works at the 7-Eleven as a witness. He did a great job at my trial.”

Richard Frye • Rug Tasseler

