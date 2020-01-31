Poll Finds 75% Of Voters Want Impeachment Witnesses

A Quinnipiac University poll found three-quarters of registered voters think witnesses should be allowed in the Senate impeachment trial, a finding that suggests both Republicans, Democrats, and independents oppose Mitch McConnell’s avoidance of such a motion, although respondents differed in which individuals they would call to testify. What do you think?

“What a sham. Polling the American public is a textbook witch hunt tactic.” Hannah Wade • Infant Counselor

“It’s too bad that the Senate is only required to represent 25% of people.” Ezekiel Davie • Medical Journalist

Advertisement