Poll Finds Almost Half Of Republicans Would Join Trump Party

A Suffolk University-USA Today poll found that 46% of Republicans would abandon the political party as it is currently structured and join a new party if former President Trump was its leader. What do you think?
“Seems ungrateful of Trump supporters after all the GOP has done to debase itself.”
Vincent Pickens, Audio Masher
“Who wouldn’t jump at the chance to get on another mailing list?”
Ruth Chapman, Refrigeration Tech
“Can’t imagine what a Trump-run party would even look like.”
Travis McKee, Hair Collector