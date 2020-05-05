America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Poll Finds Majority Of Americans Would Prefer Working Remotely After Pandemic

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 18
Vol 56 Issue 18Opinion

A survey released by IBM found that 75% of people polled would like the option to work from home occasionally once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and 54% would prefer to work from home the majority of the time. What do you think?

“If there was a way to slaughter geese remotely, I totally would do it.”

Sophia Panepinto • Goose Butcher

Advertisement

“This whole experience has really opened my eyes to how much I truly hate my coworkers.”

Josh Vanderpool • Systems Analyst

“I think I’d miss that face-to-face humiliation.”

JJ Quesenberry • Paramedic’s Apprentice

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Man Can’t Unsee That McDonald’s Logo Just Big ‘M’

Trump Blames China For Acting Too Late In Coordinating U.S. Coronavirus Response

Tips For Parenting During Coronavirus Isolation

Immune System Bored Too