Poll Finds Majority Of Americans Would Prefer Working Remotely After Pandemic

A survey released by IBM found that 75% of people polled would like the option to work from home occasionally once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and 54% would prefer to work from home the majority of the time. What do you think?
“If there was a way to slaughter geese remotely, I totally would do it.”
Sophia Panepinto • Goose Butcher
“This whole experience has really opened my eyes to how much I truly hate my coworkers.”
Josh Vanderpool • Systems Analyst
“I think I’d miss that face-to-face humiliation.”
JJ Quesenberry • Paramedic’s Apprentice