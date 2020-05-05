Poll Finds Majority Of Americans Would Prefer Working Remotely After Pandemic

A survey released by IBM found that 75% of people polled would like the option to work from home occasionally once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and 54% would prefer to work from home the majority of the time. What do you think?

“If ther e was a way to slaughter geese remotely, I totally would do it.” Sophia Panepinto • Goose Butcher

“This whole experience has really opened my eyes to how much I truly hate my coworkers.” Josh Vanderpool • Systems Analyst

“I think I’d miss that face-to-face humiliation.” JJ Quesenberry • Paramedic’s Apprentice