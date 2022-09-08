According to a Gallup survey, at least half of American workers say they are “quiet quitting”, or performing only the tasks they’re required to, giving up on the idea of “going above and beyond”. What do you think?

“Sounds like a problem that can only be solved by hiring a team of highly paid consult ants.” Judy Menin, Script Printer

“Not me. I take pride in being the most exploitable laborer in my office.” Victor Hyder, Medical Filer

“I can’t understand the entitlement of expecting the parameters of your job to be laid out when you’re hired.” Frank Lakin, Supply Shipper

