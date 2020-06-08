America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Poll Finds Two-Thirds Of Americans Think Trump Has Made Racial Tensions Worse

Vol 56 Issue 23Opinion

As the nation enters week three of protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, 67% of Americans say President Trump has increased racial tensions and 62% agree the demonstrations are lawful, according to a Marist poll. What do you think?

“I’m just glad the protests haven’t hurt America’s fragile polling industry.”

Reese Giammaria, VCR Repairman

“Another campaign promise kept.”

Jess Pliskin, Laboratory Custodian

“As someone who has been advocating for racial equality for nearly two full weeks now, I’m horrified.”

Trevor Starobin, Mouse Breeder

