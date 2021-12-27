According to a new Pew Research Center survey, some 44% of adults ages 18 to 49 who don’t have children say they were “not too likely” or “not at all likely” to have kids down the road, up seven percentage points from 2018. What do you think?

“I bet we can cut sex education funding enough to make up the difference.” Stefan Orwell, Systems Analyst

“I don’t want kids, but I’d consider giving birth to something else.” Kathleen Sailer, Deck Sander