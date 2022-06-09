A new poll found that 44% of Republican voters surveyed say that mass shootings are “something we have to accept as part of a free society,” while 85% of Democrats and 73% of Independents say they are preventable “if we really tried.” What do you think?

“We’re going to run out of victims soon here anyways.” Missy Gough, Mountain Guide

“But if there were a really bad mass shooting, I bet they’d change their minds.” Patrick Daver, Long-Haul Sledder

“Wow, almost half. No wonder Republican politicians are afraid to take action.” Tom Orias, Unemployed