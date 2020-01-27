America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Polling Shows Sanders Surpassing Biden In Iowa, New Hampshire

Challenging the former vice president’s front-runner status, four recent polls show Senator Bernie Sanders leading the presidential racial in both New Hampshire and Iowa, states that are considered potential keys to framing the trajectory of the eventual Democratic nomination. What do you think?

“I was going to vote for Bernie, but it sounds like he’s got it from here.”

Wayne Summers • Unemployed

“No matter how many elections he wins, Bernie Sanders will always be unelectable to me.”

Aaron O’Connor • Fundraiser Spokesman

“He’s the perfect compromise between Warren’s impractical progressivism and Biden’s worrisome age!”

Tara Ferry • Catering Delegator

